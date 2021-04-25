V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.