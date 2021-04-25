V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

