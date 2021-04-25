V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $360,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.