Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.16

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 2555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.