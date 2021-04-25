USDJ Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $19.90 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,139,678.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.01 or 0.10647826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.00993043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.21 or 1.01759656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.00608644 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars.

