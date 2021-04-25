USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USNA stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

