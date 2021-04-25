USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
USNA stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
