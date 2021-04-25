Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $33.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $134.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.