Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of UE opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $20,510,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

