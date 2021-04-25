Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $61.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 318.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 143.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 1,774,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.48 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

