Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Universal Display by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Display by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.57. 245,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

