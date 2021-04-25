United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

United Bankshares stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

