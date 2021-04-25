Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMICY opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

