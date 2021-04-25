Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001284 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $11.59 million and $1.59 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.