UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

