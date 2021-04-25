UBS Group Reiterates CHF 61.50 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 59.66.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

