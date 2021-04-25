UBS Group Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.87.

CARR stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

