UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shutterstock by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 60,429 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,465,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.