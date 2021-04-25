UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Zuora stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

