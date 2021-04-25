UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,177.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,723 shares of company stock worth $3,646,819. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

