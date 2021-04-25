UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Universal by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.93 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

