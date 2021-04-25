UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Delek US worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of DK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

