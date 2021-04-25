UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 27,700 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

