Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.80 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Twitter reported sales of $807.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,416,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,672,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

