Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

