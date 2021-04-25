Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

