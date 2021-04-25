Truist Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Truist Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

PPD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

PPD stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PPD by 112.2% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PPD by 40.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

