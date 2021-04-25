Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.44 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.