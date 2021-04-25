Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

