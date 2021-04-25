Truist Financial Corp Takes $397,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

