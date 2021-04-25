Truist Financial Corp Takes $383,000 Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Cytosorbents at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $394.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

