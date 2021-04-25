Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,671 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.