Truist Financial Corp Invests $364,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

