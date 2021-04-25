Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.