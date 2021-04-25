Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

