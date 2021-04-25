TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 29,818 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,380. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $140.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

