TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,348 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

