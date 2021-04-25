TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 1,141,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

