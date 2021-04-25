TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. 3,885,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,693. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

