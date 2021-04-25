TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

