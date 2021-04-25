TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,619 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

KMI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,782,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,461. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.