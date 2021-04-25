Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.46.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $$10.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

