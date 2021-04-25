Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

TCDA stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,500. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tricida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tricida by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tricida by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

