Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $349.87 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

