TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0379 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 329.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 361.7% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $81,593.37 and approximately $779.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.20 or 0.01027959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.91 or 0.99783108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00636665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

