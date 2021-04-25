Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to announce sales of $639.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $596.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.20 million. Transocean posted sales of $759.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Transocean stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,389,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,358,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

