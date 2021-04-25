Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 593 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.