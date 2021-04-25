Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lam Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day moving average of $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

