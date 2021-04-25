Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 723.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.91. 2,059,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

