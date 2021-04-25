Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

