Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.32.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.