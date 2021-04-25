Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.32.
TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
